President sets several tasks to PM regarding restoration works in Arys

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Prime Minister Askar Mamin today, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The Head of State was reported on the course of restoration works in Arys and construction of social facilities in Turkestan. Besides, the President was informed about attraction of foreign investments, development of integration processes within the Eurasian Economic Union and preparation for the Kazakh-Russian Inter-Regional Forum scheduled for 2020 in Kokshetau, a press release reads.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned the Prime Minister to ensure effective implementation of the instructions given at the Government’s enlarged sitting as well as timely and quality completion of all restoration works in Arys.

At the end of the meeting, Askar Mamin was given a number of tasks regarding improvement of the socio-economic situation in the country.