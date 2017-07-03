President shares his expectations from the next round of Astana talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev hopes the next round of the Astana process will be forthcoming, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"We are ready to continue providing a platform for international meetings on Syria. The Astana platform has already proved its effectiveness. The government and the armed opposition were able to convey their views to opponents. The most important is to negotiate, agree on concrete steps. As a result, for the first time military operations were stopped. And we hope that the meeting, which will be held in Astana on July 4-5, will be as effective as the previous ones," Nursultan Nazarbayev said at a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions accredited in Kazakhstan.

As previously reported, during the fifth international high-level meeting on Syria within the framework of the Astana process on 4-5 July, work will continue on the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum on the establishment of de-escalation zones in Syria, signed following the results of the previous meeting in the capital of Kazakhstan.