President shares his thoughts about civil society

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Role of the civil society is set to grow and it's a positive phenomenon, believes Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

President Tokayev tweeted that a strong, authoritative and multiparty Parliament as well as the developed institutes of the civil society is the path towards further political modernization.



Earlier, during his meeting with the public in Atyrau region, the President of Kazakhstan said that he wants to see more young specialists in government roles.