    16:30, 08 June 2015 | GMT +6

    President signed amendments aimed at harmonization of country&#39;s legislation with third countries

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several legislation acts of Kazakhstan regarding applying special protection, antidumping and compensating measures to third countries".

    As the press service of the Akorda informs, the law is aimed at harmonization with the Law of Kazakhstan "On special protection, antidumping and compensating measures applying to third countries".

    The text of the Law is published in the print media.

