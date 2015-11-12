EN
    12:21, 12 November 2015 | GMT +6

    President signed amendments to Land Code of Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZININFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to the Land Code of Kazakhstan", the press service of the Akorda informs.

    The law is aimed at implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps on implementation of five institutional reforms in terms of introduction of agricultural land plots into market turnover for using them more effectively. The text of the Law is published in the print media.

