    22:33, 27 December 2018 | GMT +6

    President signed amendments to legislation on control over narcotic drugs distribution

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on control over distribution of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, their analogs and precursors," the press service of Akorda informed.

    The law aims at improvement of state control over the distribution of psychoactive drugs.

    The text of the Law will be published.

    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan Law and justice
