    18:57, 04 April 2019 | GMT +6

    President signed law improving mechanisms of designating targeted social allowance

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State has signed the amendments to the legislation on improvement of the mechanisms of designasting targeted social allowances, Akorda press service informed.

    The Law "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on special economic and industrial zones, investment attraction, development and promotion of export as well as on social assistance" is aimed at bringing the current legislation into compliance with the newly adopted Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan ‘On Special Economic and Industrial Zones' and at improvement of the mechanisms of setting up targeted social support allowances.

    The Law will be published in printed media.

    Laws, decrees, orders President of Kazakhstan Law and justice
