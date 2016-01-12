EN
    18:49, 12 January 2016 | GMT +6

    President signed Law “On nuclear energy use”

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State has signed the Law "On nuclear energy use" aimed at regulation of public relations in the sphere of nuclear energy use, Akorda press service informs.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev signed also the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on nuclear energy use” aimed at bringing the legislation in compliance with the Law “On nuclear energy use.”

    The text of the Law will be published in printed media.

