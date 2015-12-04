EN
    19:10, 04 December 2015 | GMT +6

    President signed Law “On Public Procurement”

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On Public Procurement", Akorda press service informs.

    The Law is aimed at implementation of the “100 Specific Steps” Nation’s Plan under the Five Institutional Reforms and improvement of the public procurement procedures.

    Besides, the President signed the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on public procurement” aimed at implementation of the “100 Specific Steps” Nation’s Plan under the Five Institutional Reforms, bringing the legislation into compliance with the new Law “On Public Procurement” amd at the improvement of the legislation on privatization. The text of the Law will be published in printed media.

