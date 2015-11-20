President signs amendments to law on elections in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendment to the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan," the president's press service reports.

The new constitutional law is aimed at the implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps and bringing the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan" in accordance with the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of income and property of the natural persons". The text of the Constitutional Law will be published in the press.