President signs decree on awarding state prizes

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on awarding Iliya Zhakanov, the writer, (Atyrau) Kazakhstannyn Yenbek Yeri title for the outstanding achievements in social and humanitarian development of Kazakhstan and awarding Turegeldy Sharmanov, the president of the Kazakh Nutrition Academy, the Golden Star and Otan Order, for the outstanding achievements in the development of healthcare of Kazakhstan, the Akorda press service reports.

The decree takes effect on the day it is signed.