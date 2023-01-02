EN
    14:08, 02 January 2023 | GMT +6

    President signs decree transferring Ecology Ministry’s certain functions to Industry Ministry

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on measures to further improve the system of public administration, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    According to the decree, the Ministry of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources is restructured into the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, transferring functions and powers in the sphere of state geological survey of subsoil, and reproduction of mineral resources to the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    The Decree takes effect since the day of its signature.


