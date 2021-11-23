President signs law on Baiterek space rocket complex creation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the creation of the Baiterek space rocket complex at the Baikonur cosmodrome» as of 22 December 2004, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

The Protocol was inked on 31 October 2020 in Moscow, Russia.