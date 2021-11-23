EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:07, 23 November 2021 | GMT +6

    President signs law on Baiterek space rocket complex creation

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the creation of the Baiterek space rocket complex at the Baikonur cosmodrome» as of 22 December 2004, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    The Protocol was inked on 31 October 2020 in Moscow, Russia.


    Tags:
    Laws, decrees, orders Baikonur Akorda presidential residence Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Russia Space Law and justice
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!