14:44, 28 October 2015 | GMT +6
President signs law on increase of quality in construction sphere
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to several
legislative acts on the issues of architectural, town-planning and construction activity," the press service of the Akorda informs. The law is aimed at increasing the quality in the construction sphere, improvement of the price formation in the field and licensing system.
The text of the Law is published in the print media.