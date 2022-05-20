EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    11:38, 20 May 2022 | GMT +6

    President signs law on National Security Committee restructuring

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the decree on the issues of restructuring of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the official website of the committee.

    The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan inked the Decree N°893 «On some issues of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan» on May 17, 2022.

    In accordance with the decree, the revised structure of the National Security Committee has been approved.


