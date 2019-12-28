EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    21:00, 28 December 2019 | GMT +6

    President signs law on protection and use of historical and cultural heritage

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomert Tokayev has signed the law «On protection and use of historicaln and cultural heritage sites,» Kazinform reports citing the Akorda press service.

    Alongside, the Head of State signed the law «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on historical and cultural heritage,» aimed at bringing the existing legislation into compliance with the law «On protection and use of historical and cultural heritage sites.»



    Laws, decrees, orders Law and justice
