TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:45, 16 May 2024 | GMT +6

    President signs law prohibiting foreign pedophiles from entering Kazakhstan

    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law “On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on improvement of legislation in migration and correctional system,” Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Initiated by the Parliament deputies, the Law is aimed at improvement of the legislation in the field of migration and correctional system.

    As per the Law, foreigners convicted of crimes against sexual inviolability of minors will be banned from entering Kazakhstan and acquisition of Kazakhstan nationality.

    Besides, the law bans entry into Kazakhstan for foreigners engaged in extremist or terrorist activities, those holding a seniour position in an organized group (criminal organization), those who have committed a grievous or extremely grievous crime in Kazakhstan and transferred to country of their citizenship based on international treaties.

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Author
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Currently reading
