President signs law suspending certain norms of Land Code

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On suspension of certain provisions of the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan and enactment of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan as of November 2, 2015 "On amendments to the Land Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan".

According to the Akorda's press service, the law was adopted after President Nazarbayev signed Decree №248 as of May 6, 2016 imposing moratorium on certain norms of the land legislation.



The text of the law is to be published in the press.