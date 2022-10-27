EN
    18:38, 27 October 2022 | GMT +6

    President signs law to ratify agreement on exchange of information within EAEU on departing cash

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the ratification of the Agreement on exchange of information in combating legalization (laundering) of profits from crime, and financing terrorism when moving cash and cash instruments through customs borders of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform cites Akorda.

    The text of the Law shall be published in the press.


    Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan
