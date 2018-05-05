President signs laws on land relations, commercial cargo transit via Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed two laws on land relations and on transit of special U.S. cargo through the territory of Kazakhstan.

In particular, the Head of State signed the Law of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of Kazakhstan on regulation of land relations" aimed at improving the country's land legislation, and Law of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Protocol on amendments to the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and Government of the United State of America on commercial rail transit of special cargo through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding participation of the United States of America in the efforts to stabilize and restore the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," Kazinform reports referring to Kazakhstanskaya Pravda Newspaper.