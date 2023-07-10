President signs several laws

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On online platforms and online advertising,» Kazinform learned from the Akorda press office.

The President signed also the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on online platforms.»

The Head of State signed also the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On amendments to the Code on Administrative Offences.»