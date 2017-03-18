President spoke about competitiveness of Kazakh goods

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In his interview with Kazakhstani media President Nazarbayev explained how to achieve competitiveness of domestic goods, according to Kazinform correspondent.

"To make a product competitive, two things are needed: the price should be suitable, and the quality high. Quality is achieved with new technologies. Therefore, it is necessary to study the world experience. Suitable prices achieved through increasing labor productivity. So, enterprises need to replace equipment, machines and mechanisms with those that consume less energy, water, require fewer people, and that will lower the prices, making them competitive .This is exactly what we have to teach: for example, if we make cars - we sell them to everywhere. You can call it a window. We began to export our meat, beef in particular and, as far as I know, some of the light and organic food products as well. I consider it is good", Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

The President stressed the need for the Government to support export-oriented enterprises the way it is done in other countries. According to him, business development is very important for the country and Kazakhstan provides loans and subsidies for enterprises, including rural.

Nursultan Nazarbayev also stressed that he instructed the akims to arrange business training for the public.

In general, according to the President, it is necessary to strive to ensure that the share of small and medium-sized businesses in the economy reaches 70 percent, as it is in developed countries.