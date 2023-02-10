President stresses importance of Baiterek Holding's active part in enhancing export potential

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Head of State held a meeting with Kanat Sharlapayev, Chamber of the Board of the National Management Holding Baiterek, during which he was informed about the outcomes of the Holding's activity in 2022 and plans for the upcoming period. The Kazakh Head of State was presented with suggestions on supporting entrepreneurship, agroindustrial complex, and housing provision, Kazinform cites Akorda.

Tokayev was informed of the Holding's record net profit of KZT350 billion in 2022, three times more than in 2021.

Last year, the Baiterek company structures funded 238 major projects and leasing deals for KZT685 billion. 50.5 thousand projects to the tune of around KZT1.5 trillion were subsidized as part of the support for SMEs.

According to the information presented to the Head of State, in 2022 the agroindustrial complex subjects received KZT522 billion against the planned KZT432 billion.

Sharlapayev said KZT1.4 trillion worth of preferential mortgage loans were issued, shared construction guarantees for KZT211.8 billion were provided, KZT176.4 billion worth of credit housing construction was funded by akimats (regional administrations) as part of housing provision. So over 2.2 million square meters of housing were commissioned through support tools, and 79.865 families improved their housing conditions thanks to mortgage lending.

The Kazakh Head of State focused on the importance of further supporting SMEs. He also pointed to the importance of Baiterek Holding's active participation in strengthening the export potential and developing the agroindustrial complex of the country.

Photo: akorda.kz