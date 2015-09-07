President suggested establishing national research council in agricultural industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev suggested establishing a national research council in agricultural industry of Kazakhstan.

"We need to establish a national research council in Kazakhstan's agricultural industry. We should start subsidizing business associations to let them do research instead of financing them directly," N. Nazarbayev said while delivering a speech at the extended meeting with the governors of Akmola, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions today. The President said to activate the work on establishment of the council as well on merging three agricultural universities of the country and training qualified personnel.