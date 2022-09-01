President suggests holding snap presidential elections this fall

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Head of State suggested holding snap presidential elections this fall, Kazinform reports.

«A new mandate of people’s confidence is required for successful implementation of drastic and all-round reforms on the way of building fair Kazakhstan,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the nation at today’s joint session of both Chambers of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

He stressed that interests of the state come first. Therefore the President expressed readiness to reduce the term of office and take part in the early presidential elections. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that it is crucial to reconsider the number and duration of terms of office of the President.