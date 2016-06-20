President surveyed Astana Central Park after modernization (PHOTOS)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited today the Central Park of Astana.

According to Akorda press service, the President surveyed the infrastructure of the recently modernized Park and its beach zone.

While talking to the visitors of the Park, the President emphasized the importance of creation of maximum favorable conditions for active recreation of the citizens. According to him, ensuring of high-quality organization of cultural and leisure services promotes useful activity of the youth, especially in summer time.

The President visited also the workout zone of the Park.



As a result of modernization, the attendance of the Park has risen to 3,000 people per day and up to 10,000 people per weekend. At holidays, the number of visitors exceeds up to 15,000.







