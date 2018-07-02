EN
    17:48, 02 July 2018 | GMT +6

    President surveyed Botanic Gardens musical fountain and greenhouse

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of his trip around Astana, Kazakh President surveyed the Botanic Gardens located on the left back of the Yessil River, Akorda press service reports. 

    The President visited the Botanic Gardens greenhouse and got acquainted with the latest technologies applied there.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev talked about the history of relocation and the new capital construction main stages.


    The Head of State stressed the need for further development of the Botanic Gardens using scientific potential of the country's and international specialized institutes.


    Besides, the President surveyed one of the centerpieces of the Botanic Gardens, the musical foundation, built by East Kazakhstan region.

