President surveys beet-raising farm enterprise in Almaty region

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited a beet-raising farm enterprise "Nam G.N." situated in Yeskeldinskiy district of Almaty region.

"Local agrarians can rekindle Almaty region's glory as the leading beet-raising region of the country thanks to stable economic growth in the region, financial and material and technical support of the Government," akim (governor) of the region Amandyk Batalov said during the visit.



It is worth mentioning that this year the crop area of the farm enterprise made 6.8 thousand ha, compared to 3.8 thousand ha in 2015.



Head of the farm enterprise German Nam briefed President Nazarbayev on the achievements of his enterprise established in 2002.



The enterprise mainly grows vegetables, including potato and beetroot.