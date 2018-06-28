President surveys E Kazakhstan sturgeon farm

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has visited OstFish sturgeon farm situated at the Ulan district of East Kazakhstan region, Akorda press service reports.

As part of his working trip to the region, the President visited the recirculating aquaculture system farming plant, the press service said in a release.



The Head of State surveyed the technologic caviar production process there.



OstFish is expected to produce 45 tons of sturgeon and 4 tons of black caviar a year by 2022.