President surveys Kazan Expo complex

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed Kazan Expo complex, the venue of The Games of the Future, in Kazan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

The President visited Dota 2 congress hall, art-facilities, phygital laboratory, and was informed about the innovative phygital movement which physical culture and cybersport (physical+digital).

The Head of State also met with young athletes, members of the Football for Friendship programme. 10-year-old Zhan Ali Yermagambetov from Astana FC is among the team members.