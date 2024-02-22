EN
    President surveys Kazan Expo complex

    President surveys Kazan Expo complex
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed Kazan Expo complex, the venue of The Games of the Future, in Kazan, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    The President visited Dota 2 congress hall, art-facilities, phygital laboratory, and was informed about the innovative phygital movement which physical culture and cybersport (physical+digital).

    The Head of State also met with young athletes, members of the Football for Friendship programme. 10-year-old Zhan Ali Yermagambetov from Astana FC is among the team members.

