President takes part in opening of Ritz-Carlton Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of the State Nursultan Nazarbayev took part in the opening ceremony of a first in Astana five-star luxury Ritz-Carlton hotel in Talan Towers, the Akorda press service reports.

Nursultan Nazarbayev congratulated Astana residents, investors and all those who were involved in the construction and opening of the hotel.





"On the eve of the international exhibition EXPO-2017, the residents of the capital received another gift, a high-end world-class Ritz-Carlton hotel, that was built in a short period of time using advanced technologies and standards. This is a big investment in urban infrastructure," said the President.

The Head of State stressed that now Astana has a hotel of the highest level.

"Kazakh companies were involved in its construction. And the hotel has everything for hosting the highest level events and high-ranking guests," said Mr. Nazarbayev.





The President also left a note in the Book of Honored Guests.

***

The total area of the Talan Towers complex, located on the left bank of Astana, is 120 thousand square meters. It houses the Talan Towers Offices, the Ritz-Carlton hotel, a SPA and a business center, as well as the Emporium shopping gallery.