President talks to soldiers in a military field camp

ASTANA. KAZINFORM During his working trip to Almaty region, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked to soldiers in a military field camp, Kazinform reports via Akorda press office.

The soldiers have just gathered for a lunch. They welcomed the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and thanked the President for the visit.

Sitting at a table with the soldiers, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev talked to them.

He said he had specially come from Astana to watch their exercises. «We must serve for the benefit of our country,» he said and added he would always support the youth.

«The future of our country is in the hands of the youth. Our country is young. The average age of our citizens is 32. You are the backbone of our nation. We implement peaceful and creative agenda. We do not want to be at war with anyone. We want to live in friendship with all countries. I pursue this policy and implement this diplomacy. But the army of the state must be efficient. I have arrived here to watch your exercises. We will focus on peaceful construction and carrying out reforms and creating conditions, first of all, for the youth. Our youth is creative and smart. Therefore I will help the young people,» stressed the President.