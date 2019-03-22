President tasks Gov’t to advance date of public sector employees’ pay rise

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has instructed the Government to advance the date of increasing the wages for public sector employees from 1st July to 1st June 2019, the Head of State said on Twitter.

"[I] have entrusted the Government with advancing the date of the pay rise for low-paid public sector employees from July 1 to June 1, 2019. This decision will directly affect the lives of over one million civil and public servants," the statement says.



It is to be recalled that in February 2019, the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, announced that the wages of the social and public sector employees will be raised by 30% starting July 1, 2019.