President tasks government to prevent rise in food prices in flood-hit regions

The Head of State tasked the Government of Kazakhstan to prevent rise in prices for staple foods in flood-hit regions, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

He said it at the meeting of the republican headquarters for the coordination of flood control activities.

The Head of State emphasized the need in appropriate crisis forecasting mechanism.

"The Ministry of Digital Development, together with the Ministries of Ecology, Water Resources and the Ministry of Emergencies, were tasked to develop an information system for modeling all possible emergency situations (flood, fire etc.) as well as to compile relevant forecasts, recommendations and action plan," he said.

He said the government and local authorities should get ready for the summer period, when fires and other disasters are quite possible. "Here one can apply the experience of the joint work of the Ministry of Emergencies and Kazakhstan Gharysh Sapary in modeling flood in eastern regions of the country," he said.