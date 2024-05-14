President Tokayev tasks Internal Affairs Ministry to enhance law and order and public safety

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Minister of Internal Affairs Yerzhan Sadenov, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about crime situation in the country.

The Minister said the number of crimes has reduced countrywide since the year beginning. The number of thefts, robberies, hooliganism, and crimes committed in family and household relations, while intoxicated, and on the streets has decreased.

The Minister reported to the President on the results of work on the search for criminals. 782 persons have been detained since the year beginning, including 79 detained abroad. 16 wanted persons have been extradited to Kazakhstan.

The Head of State was informed about the measures of ensuring citizens’ security in places of mass gathering.

He said, more than 2,000 buildings vulnerable to terrorist attack have been inspected, including schools, universities, shopping malls, concert halls and places of worship.

Yerzhan Sadenov also reported on migration control activity. In his words, 4.2 million foreign nationals entered Kazakhstan in the reporting period, while as many as 4 million left the country. 90% of them are the nationals of CIS countries.

The President was briefed about the course of fulfillment of his instructions on countering organized, cyber- and drug-related crimes, prevention of crimes, including those committed in household relations, road safety, in flood-relief efforts etc.

The Minister reported on the measures taken to improve security level on the streets and ensuring zero tolerance towards wrongdoings.

At the end of the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave a number of instructions to further improve law and order and public safety across the country.