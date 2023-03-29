President tasks Parliament to adopt law on recovery of illegally withdrawn assets

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev raised the issue of demonopolizing the economy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President reminded that after his reelection, he signed a decree on recovery of illegally withdrawn assets. «The Government and the Prosecutor General’s Office have already elaborated a bill,» he said and tasked the Parliament to adopt the corresponding law in the nearest time.