    12:11, 29 March 2023 | GMT +6

    President tasks Parliament to adopt law on recovery of illegally withdrawn assets

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At today’s first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev raised the issue of demonopolizing the economy, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The President reminded that after his reelection, he signed a decree on recovery of illegally withdrawn assets. «The Government and the Prosecutor General’s Office have already elaborated a bill,» he said and tasked the Parliament to adopt the corresponding law in the nearest time.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Parliament President of Kazakhstan Majilis Elections in Kazakhstan Elections President
