President tasks to develop comprehensive program of SMB support

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Addressing the first session of the Parliament of the VIII convocation today in Astana, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has raised the issue of small and medium businesses support, Kazinform reports.

«Small and medium businesses must become a driving force of economy and labor market. We must change the focus of our economic policy. A new package of measures is required to support small and medium businesses,» the President said.

«We need a new wave of entrepreneurs capable of assuming responsibility for the country’s economic progress, businessmen without access to administrative resources, those capable of building successful business outright thanks to their talents and hard work,» he stressed.

«Last year we concentrated our efforts on the transformation of the political system. Now, it is high time to focus on certain issues of economy. We need to bring the work in this area to a brand new level,» he pointed out.

Private property protection and creation of competitive market conditions are the key goals which must be achieved, he emphasized. «For this, we need to continue reforming the judicial and law enforcement systems,» he added.

«I want to address the business community. As the President, I guarantee all-round governmental support to you. Increasing competitiveness of small and medium entrepreneurship will be in spotlight. In this regard, we need to develop a single comprehensive program of small and medium businesses support,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed.