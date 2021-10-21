President tasks to hold commemorative events on occasion of Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s 200th anniv

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to hold commemorative events on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of writer Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«In Kazakhstan, the traditions of interethnic dialogue have deep roots. Let’s recall, for instance, prominent researcher Grigori Potanin whom the Alash movement activists called Aksakal (the elder),» said Tokayev at the expanded session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan.

Noting that Potanin spoke Kazakh, studied the culture and life, history of Kazakhs, the Head of State said that he was a friend to eminent Kazakh scholar Shokan Ualikhanov.

The Kazakh President went on to say that this year the 200th birth anniversary of world literature classic Fyodor Dostoyevsky, one of Shokan Ualikhanov’s friends, is marked under the auspices of UNESCO. He added that commemorative events on the occasion of the anniversary should be organized in one of the historic center of the country – Semey city.

In his words, Dostoyevsky productively worked for five years in the city, where the literary-memorial house-museum of the writer that could attract tourists from all over the world as a cultural and educational facility is located.

Tokayev also instructed to pay attention to the contribution of representatives of different ethnic groups to the development of the country.

«Valuable contribution to the preserving the musical legacy of our nation were made by Aleksandr Zatayevich and Yevgeni Brusilovskiy. The works of Kazakh literature were introduced to the world writer-translators Moris Semashko, Gerold Belger, Anatoli Kim, and Ivan Shchegolkhin. Representatives of many ethnic groups left much of a mark not only in the culture of Kazakhstan but also in science and industry as well as other spheres of activity,» said the Kazakh President.

The Kazakh Head of State concluded that such examples of friendship of people, true civil patriotism and love of representatives of different ethnic groups for Kazakhstan must find their well-deserved place in education, cultural and educational, information policy of the country.