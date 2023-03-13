President tasks to intensify work in religious sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today, at the meeting with the Cabinet and regional governors, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has raised the issue of strengthening the interethnic relations, Kazinform reports.

As the presidential press service informed, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of strengthening the inter-ethnic accord, «which is one of the cornerstones of the country’s sustainable development.»

«To implement this crucial task, joint efforts of central executive bodies and local authorities, the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan, and the entire civil society is needed,» the Head of State stressed.

«Spiritual upbringing of the younger generation must not be neglected. Undoubtedly, this is a very important question. If we leave it to its own fate, we may lose our traditions. I am tasking the akims, and relevant authorities to intensify the work in the field of religion,» he added.