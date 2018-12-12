President tasks to speed up launch of Turkestan urban development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has chaired today a meeting in Astana on the development of Turkestan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Opening the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed to the need for prompt measures to launch the process of the redevelopment of Turkestan.

"Turkestan is a city sacred for our people. Regarding further development of the city, we have held all discussions needed, given respective instructions, and allocated funds required. (...) It is necessary to start implementing the plans set for the construction of the regional center," said the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State underlined that the top priorities are the construction of the city's administrative and business center, residential areas, and facilities intended for social needs.

During the meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister Askar Mamin, Governor of Turkestan region Zhanseit Tuimebayev, Minister of Culture and Sport Arystanbek Mukhamediuly, and Chairman of the International Architectural Competition Commission Ayan Zikirin reported on the implementation of Turkestan's general development plan concept, including plans on the construction of new facilities in the city.

Concluding the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions, comprising on improving energy and water supply in the regional center, and emphasized the importance of using renewable energy sources in this regard.