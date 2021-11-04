President tasks to take migration processes in mono-cities under control

EKIBASTUZ. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to take under control migration processes in mono-cities at a meeting on the development of mono-cities in Ekibastuz, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Unfortunately, it is impossible to stop population decline in some mono-cities. Such cities have desolate apartments and houses,» said the Head of State.

According to the President, despite that the expenses for maintaining facilities and communal networks remain at the same level.

«Therefore, it is important to take under control migration processes within the country and mono-cities. We should deal with the issues of citizens’ resettlement before the potential of some mono-cities are totally depleted,» said Tokayev.

Earlier Tokayev noted the reduction in the population of mono-cities.