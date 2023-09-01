President tasks to transform Baiterek Holding and KazakhExport company

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Presenting his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint session of the Parliament chamber, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the need to transform Baiterek Holding and KazakhExport Export Insurance Company, Kazinform reports.

«e need to carry out structural transformation of the Baiterek Holding and its large-scale digitalization,» said the President.

«Export promotion requires special attention. We have mechanisms for that, but there is no systemic approach. Therefore we should establish an institution for export promotion on the ground of KazakhExport with the consolidation of all required tools in it. Besides, it is important to reboot the activity of Otbasy Bank, reorienting its focus from regional centers to districts, single-industry towns and villages,» said Tokayev.