President tells about application of digital technologies in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev told about the application of digital technologies in Kazakhstan in a live broadcast aired by the country's TV channels, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presenting 10 major tasks outlined in the new State-of-the-Nation Address that will be published tomorrow, the President emphasized the role of advanced technologies in improving the living standards of Kazakhstanis.

The President also pointed to the effective public administration as another priority. The Head of State stressed that digital technologies will allow to continue the deregulation for businesses, improving the quality of public services and government support, and paying more comprehensive consideration to citizens' needs.



The Head of State also highlighted that adopting Smart City technologies will give the opportunity to effectively solve the problems of growing cities and increase their attractiveness for investors.