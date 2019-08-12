EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    18:17, 12 August 2019 | GMT +6

    President terminates powers of 2 MPs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev terminated the powers of two members of the Kazakh Senate, namely Byrganym Aitimova and Askar Beissenbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    President Tokayev decreed to terminate the powers of two deputies of the Kazakh Senate Byrganym Aitimova and Askar Beissenbayev.

    Earlier it was reported that Askar Beissenbayev will served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belarus.

