President terminates powers of 2 MPs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev terminated the powers of two members of the Kazakh Senate, namely Byrganym Aitimova and Askar Beissenbayev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Earlier it was reported that Askar Beissenbayev will served as Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Belarus.