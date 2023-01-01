EN
    13:37, 01 January 2023 | GMT +6

    President thanks Kazakhstanis who worked on New Year’s Eve

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev thanked Kazakhstanis who worked on the New Year’s Eve, Kazinform reports.

    «I express my sincere gratitude to all our medical workers, rescuers, firefighters, police officers, militaries, workers of housing and utilities and other sectors who worked on the New Year’s Eve and ensured citizens’ safety, cared their health as well as ensured non-stop operation of socially vital facilities. I wish you strong health, success and wellbeing,» the President posted in Instagram.


