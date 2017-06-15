President thanks law enforcers for security at Astana Expo 2017 opening

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has held a meeting with Chairman of the National Security Committee Karim Massimov and Interior Minister Kalmukhanbet Kassymov, Akorda press service reports.

During the meeting, the Head of State was reported on the criminal situation in the country following the results of five months of 2017.

Having noted the results of the activities done by law enforcement agencies, Nazarbayev stressed the need to continue the high-quality work for ensuring the citizen security.

"In general, the situation is improving. The crime rate has decreased by 16 percent. The detection rate is rising from 60 to 70.2 percent. Amnesty has been applied to 26,000 people including 1,200 released from prison," the President of Kazakhstan said.

The Minister of Internal Affairs also reported on the measures taken to ensure law and order in Astana during Expo 2017 International Specialized Exhibition. In addition, he described the results of the ongoing reforms that address internal affairs bodies.

Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked all law enforcement officers for being effective in ensuring security at the opening ceremony of Expo 2017 international specialized exhibition.

"I want to express my gratitude to the entire police service of the country, the National Security Committee, the Foreign Intelligence Service "Syrbar" and other bodies which ensured security at the opening ceremony of Expo 2017 attended by a large number of heads of state and other guests. We held the opening in an organized way", said the President of Kazakhstan.

The Head of State highly appreciated the work of all the services and noted that all the officers, including those seconded from the regions, ensured security in a good professional manner.

At the end of the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions.