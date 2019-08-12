EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:22, 12 August 2019 | GMT +6

    President thanks outgoing senators for fruitful work

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his gratitude to members of the Kazakh Parliament whose powers had been terminated, Kazinform reports.

    President Tokayev took to his official Twitter account to thank the outgoing senators for their fruitful work in the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Earlier it was reported that the Head of State had decreed to terminate the powers of several senators, namely Sergey Gromov, Byrganym Aitimova, Askar Beisenbayev, Georgiy Kim, Dulat Kustavletov, and Rashid Tussupbekov.

    Tags:
    Parliament Senate President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!