President - the guarantor of stability and success - Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Astana is hosting an international parliamentary conference dated to the Day of the First President of Kazakhstan Astana- A Center of Global Integration, Security and Peace, Kazinform reports.

In his opening remarks at the conference Majilis Speaker of Kazakhstan Nurlan Nigmatulin noted that the choice of the theme was deliberate.



"Indeed, since attaining independence Kazakhstan under the leadership of its President Nursultan Nazarbayev has come a long way from being a former Soviet republic to a full-fledged member of the global community, earning deserved respect of a reliable international partner in the settlement of global problems, said the Majilis Speaker.



He stressed that throughout the years of independence the President has been the main guarantor of stability, success and dynamic development in the country.



Nigmatulin reminded that back in 1994 at the Moscow State University President Nazarbayev put forward the idea of Eurasianism. In 2019,

Nursultan Nazarbayev's Eurasian project will turn 25 years. "It is quite symbolic that the regular 4th session of European and Asian Parliaments' Speakers will take place September in Astana," the Majilis Speaker added.



He added that direct, multi-sided dialogue between heads of law-making bodies of Eurasian countries will help solve pressing issues which both European and Asian countries are facing.



It bears to remind that today's forum was arranged by Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Attending the forum are Kazakhstani MPs and speakers of Azerbaijani, Italian, Kyrgyz, Lithuanian, Russian, Turkish, and Uzbek parliaments, international experts and many others.