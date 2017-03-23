President: there are no unsolved issues between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has highly appreciated the results of the meeting with the Head of Uzbekistan, Kazinform reports.

"The important factor of friendly relations is our close ties in culture and history. Over 1 mln ethnic Kazakhs live in Uzbekistan and nearly 500,000 Uzbeks consider both states as their own home. We have agreed to hold days of culture, and Kazakhstan invites youth, students of Uzbekistan to study in our universities. Probably, we should make such an exchange" Nazarbayev said.

The Head of the State also noted that Uzbeks in Kazakhstan have their ethnic cultural centers, theatres and Uzbek schools, and they are represented in the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan and the Parliament of our country. There are no unsolved issues between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan for today.

"I highly appreciate our meeting. The first state visit of Shavkat Miromonovich Merziyoyev opens up new horizons for cooperation", Nursultan Nazarbayev concluded.