    20:18, 31 March 2020 | GMT +6

    President to address Kazakhstanis today on state of emergency issues and anti-crisis measures

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make a statement today in regards to the state of emergency imposed in the country and the government’s anti-crisis measures, Kazinform reports citing Secretary of the President Berik Uali.

    «Today, at 09:00pm, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will address Kazakhstanis on republican channels on state of emergency issues and the government’s anti-crisis measures in economy and social sector,» Berik Uali posted in Facebook.



